Roman W. Weis

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood, MN for Roman William Weis age 84. He died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Glacial Ridge Health System Hospital in Glenwood. The Reverend Joseph Vandeberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Union Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, January 20.
Roman was born on March 12, 1937 at Rush Lake, near Perham, MN, to Charles and Christine (Meller) Weis. He was united in marriage to Pauline Jane Vanderpas at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Lake Elmo, MN on November 28, 1964. After they were married, they lived in St. Paul for 8 years, farmed at Long Prairie for 2 years, lived in Hudson, WI for 10 years, Alaska for 2 years and St. Paul for 22 years, until 2010 when they retired to Glenwood.
Through his life, he has worked as a cement layer, block layer, and finisher. He and his wife Jane owned and operated 1 to 1 Person Care.
He was a 20-year member of Sacred Heart Parish in Glenwood, where he was an usher. Roman's hobbies included golfing, playing guitar in a band, fishing, and going to the casino. He also enjoyed travelling with Jane to see special family, Dan (Gail) Vanderpas, of The Villages, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dean.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane of Glenwood; children, Amanda (Colin) Weis-Bean of Hampshire, UK, Christine Moore of Anchorage, AK, and Nick (Holly) of Faribault, MN; five grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Roger (Kathy) of St. Cloud; sister, Sharon (Don) Sawyer of Pease, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
