Roland Leroy Norman, age 83, passed away on August 29, 2022 after a brief illness.
Memorial services held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Private burial following at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
He was born March 22, 1939 in Milaca, MN to Floyd and Myrtle (Larson) Norman. He grew up on the family farm in Bogus Brook Township and attended District 12 country school for eight grades and then completed his education at Milaca High School. Roland was a dairy farmer and farmed the home farm together with his father for many years.
In March 1969, Roland married Delores Peterson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. They moved to the family farm and made that their life-long home. They enjoyed farm life and raised their three sons - Dale, Terry and Raymond- there and provided them with a wonderful home. Over the years, Roland and Delores added land to the farm and made many improvements in the operation.
Roland was active in the community and in agriculture programs. He and Delores supported the local 4-H club for many years and maintained the club's softball field on their farm. Roland also served several terms on the Bogus Brook Township Board.
Some 15 years ago, Roland sold his dairy herd but continued to plant and harvest crops. In fact, within the past month, he was in the fields baling straw.
Roland is survived by his wife of 53 years Delores; sons Dale, Terry (Janet), and Ray (Monique) and Renee Jergenson; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
