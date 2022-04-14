Roger Reed, 85-year-old resident of Hillman, Minnesota, died Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Bruce Tessen officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Roger Donald Reed was born on December 28, 1936 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to the late William and Helen Mae (Nygaard) Reed. The family moved to the Sebeka, Minnesota area. Roger attended school in Sebeka until the seventh grade. He worked as a general laborer all his adult life. He moved to the state of Washington and worked for Shell Gas Stations with his brother, Ronald. Roger met the love of his life, Donna Harper and the couple married on October 2, 1958 in Webster, South Dakota.
He enjoyed vehicles and they always looked in showroom condition after 20 years. Roger really loved his 1996 light blue Chevy conversion van. Roger loved his family immensely and had the biggest smile that would light up the room.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Reed of Hillman; children, Ricky Reed of Hillman, Roxanne McFadzen of Brainerd, Rita Gerrard of St. Cloud, Regina Heart of Onamia; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Patty) Reed of Mora.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, William and Helen Reed; four sisters, Arlene, Alice, Maxine and Florence and two sons, Randy Reed and Baby Russell Reed.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Roger! 320-632-4393
