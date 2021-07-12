Roger M. Johnson

Roger Michael Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Milaca Elim Home after a brave beyond words 2-year cancer struggle. Roger and his twin brother Robin were born on May 3, 1952 at Swedish Hospital (now HCMC) in Minneapolis. Born prematurely, he and his twin brother began life as tiny warriors. Against all odds, their will to survive pulled them through and they both became forces to be reckoned with for the rest of their lives. Less than two years after Roger was born, the young family left Minnesota for California when Roger’s father’s career in the aerospace industry launched. From California, the family was transferred to Seattle, WA, New Orleans, LA, Cape Canaveral, FL and Huntsville, AL, where Roger and his siblings spent the majority of their childhoods. After many years, the family finally saw their way back to Minnesota. Roger lived and worked in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis for many years. He thrived in the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and exploring nature as often as he was able. He never, ever met a garage sale or thrift store he didn’t like. Roger settled in Milaca about 14 years ago, where he forged some incredible friendships that kept him strong and supported him until the day that he passed away. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Doris Johnson, his special twin brother Robin Johnson (in 2011) and his grandparents. He is survived by his brothers and wives Steve and Cheryl of Salem, OR, Jack and Sharon of Dalbo, MN; sister Trish Moore and husband Gary Miles; nephews Donnie, Michael and Curtis; niece Tonja, and great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Gorecki Community Center in Rec Park in Milaca. Please come and share some cake and memories of Roger with his family and friends.
