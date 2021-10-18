Roger L. Shellito, age 63 of Oak Park, MN. Died Saturday October 16th at Osseo Villa.
Roger was born on September 8, 1958 in Robbinsdale, MN. The son of Sherman and Joyce Shellito.
Roger worked for Wayne Pike Auction for many years he enjoyed being the "Ring man". He was a big help with Sanford Farms in the mean time. After Wayne's retirement he became full time, working for Sanford Farms. He is well known for his clean up jobs and finding all sorts of treasures, the good with the bad.
He was a man with a heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back (but not his hat)!!!!
He was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his by his Brothers Butch, Kevin, Randy, Philip and Sisters Lorraine, Edith, Maxine, Sandy and Patricia and many nieces and nephews. Also, the Sanford and Pike Families.
He was preceded in death by His Father Sherman and Mother Joyce, Brother Jeffery and his beloved puppy Two Socks.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday October 22nd at Long Siding Station from 4pm-7pm, Come share your memories and stories.
