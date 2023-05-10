Roger James Girard died in Onamia, Minnesota at the Mille Lacs Health System Onamia Clinic on April 30, 2023.
He was born on October 29, 1942, in Milaca to Tillie and Alexander Girard. He grew up in the Milaca area, graduating from Milaca High School in 1960. After graduation, Roger joined the Army as a Sharpshooter, and it took him to many places from 1961 to 1963.
Roger was married to Rose Baker from 1963 to 1977. In 1980, Roger married Margaret Carlson. They were married for 42 years until his passing. Together they owned a farm in Onamia for 10 years until they sold it and moved to Bock, Minnesota where they settled. While in Bock, Roger worked for many farmers and at the Bock Coop Creamery and Feed Mill until his retirement at age 62. After retiring, Roger was in charge of the city of Bock's water and sewer system. Bock was awarded the best tasting water for two years while Roger was in charge. He also enjoyed writing and was the author of many poems.
During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family. Roger is a lifelong John Deere fan and could often be seen driving his John Deere tractor around Bock.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Tillie and Alexander Girard, his son James Girard, his nephew Douglas Carpenter, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Roger is survived by his wife Margaret Girard, children Kevin Girard, Rodney Girard, Donna (Roger) Schlag, Dennis Girard, Brent (Angie) Girard, Ava (Adam) Carlson, and Ross (Rachel) Baker. He is also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at Borgholm Cemetery on June 11th at 11 am. Luncheon to follow at American Legion in Milaca, Minnesota.
Due to Margaret's allergies, instead of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to a veteran's association of your choosing.
