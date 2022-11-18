Roger J. Nelson, age 75 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 16, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial Services for Roger held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton with Pastor Chuck Pruett officiating. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

