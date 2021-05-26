Rodney M. Oleen, age 82, of Cambridge died suddenly at home May 24, 2021 Rodney Merlin Oleen was born January 17, 1939 at home in Bock, Minnesota to Raymond and Martha (Johnson) Oleen. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. Rodney then served his country in the US Navy. On February 5, 1966, he married Olivia Larson at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. They were blessed with four children and made their home in New Brighton for 11 years, Ham Lake 28 years, Milaca 12 years and then moved to Cambridge in 2018. Rodney coached the kids in all their sports. He helped the kids and fixed their cars, repeatedly, over the years. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, construction, nature, cutting, chopping and hauling wood, singing, playing cribbage and card games, church activities and bird watching. He was a lottery ticket connoisseur. Rodney also enjoyed traveling and spent time in Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the BWCA, Branson, Las Vegas, Michigan, Florida, Mexico, San Diego, Disneyland, Disneyworld, Washington State, Washington DC, Nashville and Idaho. He worked as an Electronics Tech and spent some time working in Saudi Arabia in 1982. Rodney was a member of SPEBSQSA, Barber Shop Singing in America (St. Paul Chapter), and chorus during the 1970’s. His quartet was called “Capital Counts.” He is survived by loving wife, Olivia; children, Patricia Oleen-Paape (Matt), Sarah Oleen-Carr (Chad), William Oleen (Joy); siblings, Janet Burklund, Karen Edwards (Jim), Kurt Oleen (Gloria); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Oleen in 2020. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, May 28th at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, Braham. Visitation one hour prior at church. Burial at Borgholm Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Milaca American Legion. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.