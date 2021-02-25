Rodney Jay “RJ” Hagen, Jr., age 33, of Milaca, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away February 4, 2021. RJ loved his music loud, his guns accurate, and his Jordans clean. RJ was very loyal and true to those close to him. He lived his life speaking his mind. His love was deep, his courage and strength were to be admired. RJ left his mark on everyone he encountered. He was an amazing man and he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known him. RJ is survived by his children, Cory Hagen (17) of Beaver Dam, WI, Josiah Hagen (13) of Janesville, WI and Clara Hagen (8) of Mora, MN; father, Rodney Hagen, Sr.; mother, Mary Simonson (Tim Barlow) of Milaca; step-mother, Lisa Donnelly of Minneapolis; sister, Jasmine Rae Donnelly-Hagen of Minneapolis and brother, Jerrod Donnelly-Hagen of Minneapolis. RJ also leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. RJ was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Jay Hagen; maternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Jeannine Singleton of Minneapolis and paternal grandparents, Harold Hagen, Sr. and Virginia Kolberg.
