Robin E. Oleen

Robin Elizabeth Oleen was born June 19, 1971 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. She was born with physical disabilities and not expected to live. She proved her own strengths with physical determination and full enjoyment of life. She lived at home with her family enjoying her sisters and brother as they were born into the family. Her education plan was to live in a sheltered group setting when she became an adult. At 20 she moved to the Ploof Foster Home in St. Francis and lived there for 15 years. At 35 she moved to Milaca and lived at the Sheltering Stones Group Home where she lived for 14 years and worked at the Mille Lacs County DAC where she loved going to work every day. She survived cancer in 2012 but it returned in 2020 very aggressively. She was not able to fight off her last battle and passed away on June 28, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital. Robin enjoyed Christian music, crafts and riding around on her own golf cart. She dearly loved people. She had many relatives and friends that loved her dearly and she loved in return. We had her “on loan from God” for 49 years and will miss her dearly. She is survived by her parents, Rodney and Olivia Oleen; three siblings, Patti Oleen-Paape (Matt), Sarah Oleen-Carr (Chad), and Bill Oleen (Joy); many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A memorial service was Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with a visitation at the church. A graveside service was held at Borgholm Cemetery in Bock. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
