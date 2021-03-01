Funeral services for Robert Van De Riet, age 66, of Milaca, will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment follows at the Pease Cemetery. Bob was born January 10, 1955, to Wayne and Florence (Droogsma) Van De Riet and brought home to the farm where he spent his entire life. He attended the Pease Christian School, graduated from Milaca High School in 1973, then earned a B.A. in business from Dordt College. After his college graduation, he returned home and farmed with his father until his father’s death in 1990. Since that time, Bob and his brother Phil, have together run the family farm. Bob was a faithful, active life-long member of the Christian Reformed Church of Pease where he served several terms as both deacon and elder, helped make hundreds of pies for the Guatemala Action Project and served in other capacities. He was also a local Fire Warden for over 40 years. Bob loved farming, especially driving tractor. He also enjoyed sharing the farm experience with others and entertained young and old with his tractor and 4-wheeler rides. He was an athlete and sportsman who greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, basketball and softball. He loved supporting and encouraging family members and local young athletes, and many were blessed by his presence at their games. In May of 2019, Bob was diagnosed with cancer and began his valiant fight against it. After nearly four months in medical facilities without visitors, Bob spent the last few days of his life closely surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The family thanks Fairview Hospice for their help and care in making that happen. He passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021, and is now safely at home with his loving God and Savior that he faithfully served all his life, but he is dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his brother and lifelong best friend Phil of Milaca; sisters Marilyn (Don) Hielkema of Brooklyn Park, Lois (Dick) Ritzema of Milaca, Lynette (Bob) Swanson of Milaca and sister-in-law, Carol Van De Riet of Princeton; 11 nieces and nephews, 26 grand nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wes.
