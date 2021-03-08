Robert “Rob” John Dahlstrom, 56 of Grand Island, NE, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 as the result of a car accident. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16th at the Grand Island Platt-Duetsche. Livestreaming is available on All Faiths Funeral Home website. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family. Robert was born May 7, 1964 in Milaca, Minnesota, the son of John and Cheryl (Jaenicke) Dahlstrom. He graduated from Milaca High School. Grand Island was his home most of his adult life except for a few years in Mesa, Arizona. Rob worked in a variety of jobs over the years, including a carnival in the southwestern United States. He loved to cook and tend bar, and worked in many restaurants in Grand Island, including Nathan Detroit. He loved to work on cars, fix his friends pool sticks and sale and install auto glass with his friend at Nate’s Auto Glass. Rob’s passion was to play pool, he belonged to several pool leagues and you didn’t want to let him break first. He loved photography and always had his camera in the car with him so he could take that special shot of the moon or whatever caught his eye. He loved to show his pictures from his camera which he never removed. Rob was known to his friends as a gentle, loving, kind and caring man with a big smile. He would take the time to listen to whatever you had to say. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Rob spent the last years of his life living with his father, John and Linda Dahlstrom. Survivors include his mother, Cheryl (Bill) Kanfield; his father, John (Linda) Dahlstrom; sister, Shari Dahlstrom; brother, Randall (Jenny) Dahlstrom; nephews, Joey Dahlstrom and Sam Williams; nieces, Madison Dahlstrom and Alexandria Krueger and his best friend, Nate Ackles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
