Robert Paul Nelson

Bobby Nelson, 87, passed away peacefully June 14, 2021. Born Nov. 6 1933, he moved to Milaca with his parents Harriet and WW Nelson from Starbuck, MN in 1935. He was best known for his good humor and mechanical ability. He worked for Milaca Land O Lakes for 40 years starting after high school in 1953 and retiring in 1993. He also co-owned Milaca Lawn and Garden with Ted Smith. Other side work included pulling wires for John Herou Electric, blacksmithing with Leonard Voight, fixing outboard motors for Prince Bait and Marine, plumbing for Jensen Anderson, and he drove a log skidder a few weeks for Ratzlaffs which he considered great fun. Bob’s skill set naturally led to inventing, and projects included making a wood splitter powered by a four cylinder combine engine that ran over thirty years, a brush buggy with a swivel universal joint for hills and rough terrain, and a cannon which was shot off at many friend and family celebrations. Bob is survived by his brother Richard (Marge) Nelson, sister Alice Allen of Independence, MO; daughter Jeanne (Bill) Virant of Paynesville, MN and son Steven (Kathy) Nelson of Princeton, MN; grandchildren, Nick (Shannon) Nelson of Princeton, Milan (Jenna) Virant of Forest Lake, Jessica (Fred) Stock of Minnetonka; great-grandchildren include Landon Nelson, Luke Nelson, Edison Stock, Lucy Stock, Roman Virant and a little girl on the way in Nov.
