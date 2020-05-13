Robert Dean Hoffman, age 82, of Milaca, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. A private family burial will take place at Borgholm Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date when COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted. Bob was born July 27, 1937, at his grandparent’s ranch north of Stuart, NE. The second child of James G. and Margaret M. (Papke) Hoffman, he grew up in the Stuart area and graduated from Stuart High School in 1955. He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. After his military service, he returned to the Stuart, NE area and worked as a ranch hand for several years. Bob married Mary Bentz on November 7, 1965, in Burke, SD, and in the spring of 1966, they moved from Burke to a farm north of Milaca, where they raised their six children, milked dairy cows, raised beef cows and crops and lived many quiet yet busy years together. His strength and gentleness was evident in everything he did from breaking ground for crops, to taming a bucking horse, to holding the tiniest of babies – which he never passed up the opportunity to do. His love of family, the land and the animals he tended to was beyond measure. He was a devoted husband, caring father, amazing grandfather, and a loyal friend. He was a member of the Milaca United Methodist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, Andy; parents, James G. and Margaret Hoffman; brother, James L. and wife Neva Hoffman; sister, Darlene Jauernig and in-laws, Bill Schafer, Sonny and Twila Pentico, Elizabeth Addis, Luella Tietgen and Les and Donna Wicker. He is survived by his children, Robin Hoffman, Jody Walbridge (Randy), Christie Barnes (Brad), Jamie Hoffman, and Thomas Hoffman; seven grandchildren, Danielle Walbridge (Andrew Story), Samuel Walbridge (Amanda Sjoberg), Mary Paul, Levi Anderson, William, Margaret and Oliver Barnes; sister, Carol McBride (Mort); brother, Daniel Hoffman (Judy); aunt, Avis and uncle, Luther Wilhelmsen; in-laws, John Bentz, Gary Bentz (Barbara), and Joyce Stanley (William), Robert Tietgen, Arnie Jauernig and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
