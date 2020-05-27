Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Hoehn, age 95, of Princeton, formerly of Santa Barbara, CA, was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Christ Our Light Parish North in Princeton with Fr. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment followed at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton. Robert Wayne Hoehn was born May 29, 1924 to Albert and Myrtle (Carr) Hoehn in Princeton, MN. Bob graduated from Princeton High School and later from Dunwoody Carpentry School. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Bob lived in California and worked as a carpenter for over 30 years, working on large business buildings. While living in California, Bob was an avid golfer. He passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Princeton Elim Home. He is survived by his nephews, Richard and Bruce Bergeson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette Bergeson and nephew, Ron Bergeson.
