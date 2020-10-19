Funeral services for Robert Frazier, age 82, of Foreston, will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church and also one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery. Robert Daniel Frazier was born September 16, 1938 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph “Ted” and Ethel Frazier. He was called home on October 18, 2020. Bob grew up in Foreston, Minnesota and graduated from Milaca High School. In 1961, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. In 1963, Bob began working for Delbac Roofing in the Twin Cities. On November 27, 1965, Bob married the love of his life, Wilma Hagen. Together, they raised four children. Bob began working in Foreston as the manager of Mille Lacs Soil Services following the birth of their first child. Bob and Wilma began dairy farming and together with their children created a lifetime of memories on the farm. Bob loved hunting in his youth and after retiring from dairy farming in 1999, he continued to buy, sell, and haul cattle for many people in the area. His words of wisdom, awesome sense of humor, and quick wit will truly be missed. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma; four children, Richard (Alesha) Frazier, Ruth (Jon) Kroona, Ronald (Lane) Frazier, and Roger (Margie) Frazier; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca.
