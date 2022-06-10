Robert C. Kruse, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on June 7, 2022, at Elim Wellspring in Princeton.
A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Luck, WI, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.
Robert Clarence Kruse was born to John and Mildred (Richardson) Kruse on September 18, 1935, in Eureka Township, WI. He married Janice Arla Clausen on September 8, 1958, and together they raised their two children. Robert served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He was stationed in Alaska and shared many fond memories of his time there.
Following his time in the Army, Robert and Janice settled in the Princeton area. Robert worked as a logger for Ratzlaff Logging and Lumber for many years while also farming and running his own Stihl chainsaw business. He eventually retired from logging and expanded his own business selling and repairing chainsaws and other small engine repair.
Robert was an avid hunter and took many out-of-state hunting trips. Robert and Janice also enjoyed camping with their Scamp camper and had many traveling adventures throughout the United States and Canada, with Alaska being one of their favorites.
In his early 50's, Robert took up running. At age 52, he ran the Twin Cities Marathon with a time of 3:25. He continued to enjoy running for several years and completed another marathon in his early 60's.
In his later years, Robert was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had to retire from his business. He and Janice sold the farm and moved into a townhouse in Princeton in 2017. Robert was able to live at home with the care of his wife and daughter until May 2022, when he moved to the Elim Wellspring Health Care Center in Princeton.
Robert will be dearly missed by his wife, Janice; children, Randolph Kruse of Princeton and Christine (Douglas) Jaques of Princeton; two grandchildren, Michael and Eric Jaques; siblings, Charles Kruse and Shirley Weeks; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur Kruse; and sisters, Alice Johnson and Audrey Malich.
Robert's family would like to thank the staff at Elim for their kind care and compassion during his stay.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.