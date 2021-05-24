Robert Earl Kuchenbaker was born on April 13, 1947 in Mora, MN to Richard and Paula Ioan (Westman) Kuchenbaker. He grew up in Peace Township attending country school there until it consolidated with Mora. He graduated from Mora High School in 1965. In 1973, he began classes at Dakota Technical College for heavy equipment maintenance, graduating in 1975. Bob worked at Minneapolis Brown Tank in Eagan, MN for several years. In 1978, he began a new job at Nott Company which eventually became Herc-u-Lift. He retired in 2011. Throughout his life, Bob was the neighborhood “fixer” of tractors, equipment, etc. He was always busy with something. Bob married Linda Johnson in August of 1966 to which two children were born; Sherri and Delana. They divorced in 1969. Bob was drafted into the US Army the spring of 1970. After basic training at Fort Bragg, NC he went to Fort Polk, LA for AIT. In October of 1970, he was on the plane to Vietnam where he served with the First Cavalry Co. B2/5 Airmobile. He was honorably discharged on February 28, 1972 from Fort Hood, TX. On that same day, he married Judy Priebe in St. Paul, MN. Bob and Judy had two children; Alan in 1975 and Anita in 1978. They lived in St. Paul for several years before they bought their first home in Bloomington. Bob’s job then took them to Oronoco where his company was contracted into IBM. After that contract ended they moved to Princeton, MN and have lived there since. Past retirement in 2011, Bob always kept busy fixing stuff, hunting, fishing, and traveling, especially visiting his Army friends throughout the country, and mostly enjoying his grandchildren. He loved those kids. Bob was a member of the Mora American Legion, the Princeton VFW and the 5th Cavalry Association. Bob had COPD for many years and was able to keep fairly active despite the need for continuous oxygen. It was a consuming disease. His battle ended peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jack Kuchenbaker, and brother-in-law Myron Christian. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years Judy; son Alan (Maggie) of Milaca; daughters, Anita Gerking of Zimmerman, Sherri (Dave De Forest) Kuchenbaker of Milaca, Delana Risser of Dexter, MN and his “just like kids” Jason Blais and Dave Brown; grandchildren, Dru Kuchenbaker, Preston Gerking, Grace Gerking, Dawson Risser, Mianna Risser, and Logen Risser; sisters, Diane (Ronald) Becker of St. Paul and Rhonda Christian of North Branch; many other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora with Reverend Teresa Nelson officiating. Military honors provided by the Mora American Legion Post 201. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.