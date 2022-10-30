Robert "Bob" LeRoy Giese, the third son of Albert and Evelyn (Dancer) Giese, was born July 4, 1945 at home in Sandstone, MN. The family spent Bob's early years in Sandstone where he was baptized into the Lutheran faith. When he was 8 years old, his dad's job with Land O Lakes moved the family to Fosston, MN. Here Bob was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1959. It was during his high school years that Bob worked at the local bowling alley and began a lifelong love of bowling. Here he also began his longtime talent for pitching horseshoes. He was active in high school basketball and football and the high school choir where he often soloed, sang in a quartet and in madrigals and was twice selected to all state choir. He graduated from Fosston High School in 1963. At that time, his dad's job moved the family to Milaca. Here Bob helped his parents build their new home, did some parttime work for Olson's Super Value, started his 33 year career with Land O Lakes where he started out "sweeping the floors" and eventually worked his way to the corporate office with even a few years driving 18 wheelers. It was here he also discovered his love for fishing walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake.

In 1966, he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Bindlach near Bayreuth, Germany. Here, Col. CC Dye asked Bob to be his driver which he turned down twice until the colonel finally told him, "it's this way, you will be my driver! If you take care of me, I will take care of you!" This turned out to be a rewarding experience that led to a lifelong friendship Bob cherished and was always proud of.

