Robert "Bob" LeRoy Giese, the third son of Albert and Evelyn (Dancer) Giese, was born July 4, 1945 at home in Sandstone, MN. The family spent Bob's early years in Sandstone where he was baptized into the Lutheran faith. When he was 8 years old, his dad's job with Land O Lakes moved the family to Fosston, MN. Here Bob was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1959. It was during his high school years that Bob worked at the local bowling alley and began a lifelong love of bowling. Here he also began his longtime talent for pitching horseshoes. He was active in high school basketball and football and the high school choir where he often soloed, sang in a quartet and in madrigals and was twice selected to all state choir. He graduated from Fosston High School in 1963. At that time, his dad's job moved the family to Milaca. Here Bob helped his parents build their new home, did some parttime work for Olson's Super Value, started his 33 year career with Land O Lakes where he started out "sweeping the floors" and eventually worked his way to the corporate office with even a few years driving 18 wheelers. It was here he also discovered his love for fishing walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake.
In 1966, he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Bindlach near Bayreuth, Germany. Here, Col. CC Dye asked Bob to be his driver which he turned down twice until the colonel finally told him, "it's this way, you will be my driver! If you take care of me, I will take care of you!" This turned out to be a rewarding experience that led to a lifelong friendship Bob cherished and was always proud of.
In 1968, after arriving back in Milaca, he met and fell in love with Rebecca "Becky" Mead. They were married on February 1, 1969 and together had three children, Scott, Angela and Amy. In August 1993, they moved to Staples, MN when Bob's Land O Lakes job sent him to manage the Browerville plant. Shortly after the move, Becky learned of a cancer diagnosis and passed away in July 1994.
In June 1995, he met Bonnie Gregg just shortly before retiring from Land O Lakes and they were married January 11, 1997. In May 1998, they moved back to Milaca where Bob felt at home and resumed many friendships. He mowed lawns and plowed driveways at the townhomes where they had moved and had parttime jobs with Fairview and Olson's Super Value. He fully retired in 2005 and continued his love of fishing walleyes on Mille Lacs or wherever they were biting and having coffee with his buddies at the Corner Mart.
Bob and Bonnie enjoyed their blended family of five kids, 13 grandkids and now a first great granddaughter. They were able to do a bit of traveling but mostly enjoyed home with family, friends, early breakfast at the D&L in Foreston and fishing whenever possible.
Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie; his children, Scott (Sue) Giese of Big Lake, Angela (Brian) Johnson of Milaca, and Amy (Denny) Brandon of Mills, Wyoming; step sons, Christopher (Colleen) Gregg of Stillwater, MN and Nathan (Nancy) Gregg of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Easton (Allie McCarthy) Giese, Mitchell Giese, Becca (Adam) Hensley, Emma Johnson, Ela Brandon; step grandchildren, Noah, Annabel, Sam, Gus, Henry, Harry, Clara and Myrtle Gregg; and great granddaughter Jocelyn (Josie) Hensley. He is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois Giese, Teddy Ann Giese, Tom (Beth) Mead, Mindy (Kevin) Lines, Peggy (Brett) Johnson, John (Kathleen) Dollerschell, Richard (Elaine) Dollerschell, Joe (Judy) Dollerschell, Miriam (Gary) Davis, and Dan (Sara) Dollerschell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Evelyn Giese, his first wife Becky, and his brothers Donald and Marvin.
Memorial service will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Burial with full military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 8 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
