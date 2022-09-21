A memorial service for Bob Baker, age 81, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be handled by Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 and Siemers-Hakes VFW Post #10794.

Robert Baker was born August 20, 1941 to Kearney and Idell Baker. He was the second oldest of nine children. He attended District 46 Country School and later Milaca High School. He was active in FFA and held the Milaca Track record for 20 years for running the mile in four minutes and forty seconds.

