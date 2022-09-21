A memorial service for Bob Baker, age 81, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be handled by Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 and Siemers-Hakes VFW Post #10794.
Robert Baker was born August 20, 1941 to Kearney and Idell Baker. He was the second oldest of nine children. He attended District 46 Country School and later Milaca High School. He was active in FFA and held the Milaca Track record for 20 years for running the mile in four minutes and forty seconds.
He married Judy Nelson on November 20, 1964. They had three children and were later divorced. Robert served his country in the US Army and earned the rank of E5 Sergeant (Buck Sergeant). He was stationed in Germany and South Korea while in the Army. He worked at the Phillips 66 gas station, drove milk truck, did construction work and worked on the family farm. He enjoyed picking nuts and berries and gave them away by the ice cream bucket full. He also enjoyed picking asparagus and agates. Robert liked to go hunting and fishing, playing pool, playing cribbage, dice, puzzles and spending time outdoors floating down the Rum River. He passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Milaca Elim Home.
He is survived by daughter, Teri (Kevin) Murphy; son, Jason (Tracy) Baker; six brothers and sisters; 12 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his parents; sister, Roselyn; brother, Ronald and nephew, Jimmy.
The family would like to thank Milaca Elim Home and Tracey with hospice.
