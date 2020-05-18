Rick Reiman was proud to call Milaca his hometown. He lived in an apartment for twenty years. He enjoyed working at Mille Lacs Area DAC with a very caring staff. Rick loved good old country music, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, LeAnn Rimes, Don and Marie Osmond, Elvis Presley, and John Travolta. He enjoyed going to concerts with his mom to see Loretta Lynn and Marie Osmond. When he was living with his parents, they saw LeAnn Rimes at the Minnesota State Fair. Rick was a big fan of The Avengers, Wonder Woman movies, and all superheroes. He liked his learned Karate kicks and self-defense. Rick loved going to the Milaca and Princeton libraries. And of course, eating at his favorite restaurants. He loved riding in his brother Randy’s truck and his other over-terrain vehicles, just spending time with his big brother. He enjoyed going to Saint Cloud to visit his brother, Ron, and was proud of Ron being in the Air Force for four years. For five years, Rick lived and had excellent care and friends at Volunteers of America Home at 15896 Docken Drive, Milaca, MN. Rick was a joy to know and love. We will be having a celebration of his life at another time. We would like to thank his caring family, friends, and especially all of his caregivers who made his life special.
