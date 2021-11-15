Richard Eugene Walbridge, age 85, of Milaca, passed away at home on September 27, 2021, with his family by his side.
Richard was born November 23, 1934, in Foreston, Minnesota, to Thomas and Hazel (Bratt) Walbridge. Richard married Mildred Ida Ann Odegaard on August 20, 1955, and together they raised their four children on a farm just north of Milaca.
Richard worked for Land O Lakes for 42 years; first delivering milk to homes, schools, and retail stores. He finished his career with Land O Lakes driving semi and bulk trucks; and then delivered new semi-trucks for Rheen Motors of St Paul. Richard and Mildred retired to summers on Big Sandy Lake in McGregor, and then to Rockport, Texas, for 10 years where they enjoyed the ocean and visits from their children.
Richard enjoyed fishing, bowling, family camping trips, and trips out west, nothing was better than a good old road trip. He loved watching college football, and you did not dare attempt to switch the channel during a good game. The Christmas holiday was always special to him, there was always a good meal, lots of laughs, and family sitting around the table filled his heart and he filled theirs. Richard was the rock and foundation for his family, he loved his family and was always there for them, unconditionally. To the world he might be just one person, but to his family, he was the world.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mildred; children, Steven, Sandra, Joel (Sheila), Randy (Jody); grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Alicia, Joseph, Miranda, Mitchell, Marcus, Danielle, Sam; and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his father; mother; siblings, Donald, Rosealla, Marilys, Buster, Eloise, and Pat; and daughter-in-law, Connie Kay (Mueller) Walbridge.
