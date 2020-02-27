Richard “Rick” H. Stillwell, age 69, of Princeton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 from Rapid Progressive Alzheimer’s Disease. Rick was born and raised in Brainerd, MN. It was there that he married Joan Shaffer on June 10, 1972. For the past 29 years, Rick and his family have lived in Princeton. He worked first at Super Valu in Brainerd and then for many years at Rainbow Foods and retired in 2014. He enjoyed his job because he loved talking to people. Rick was a man that was fully devoted to everything he did. He especially loved to share his beliefs and hopes from the Bible with those whom he met in his ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Even when his health was not good, he would talk about his hope. He was a loyal and attentive husband and was known by many as a family man. He was a loving and protective father who never stopped worrying about his children, even when they were grown adults. Rick loved football, fishing and riding his motorcycle and made so many great memories with his family. They will always remember and cherish their popcorn and movie nights, bike rides and picnics, and the special prime rib dinners. Each year they enjoyed a family trip to the North Shore where they stayed in a cabin, went for hikes in the many state parks, and made stops for pie and coffee. Rick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan; son, Nicholas (Jennifer); daughter, Ashley; siblings, Gloria (Jim) Brown, Marcia (Steve) Morgan, MaryAnn (Roger) Wagner, Linda (Chuck) Nachtsheim, Sherry Shockman, Cindy Sparrow, Scott Stillwell; also by many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Lena and Richard Stillwell. Rick’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Princeton Elim Home and Fairview Hospice staff for their outstanding care. A memorial service is planned for Rick on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation for one hour prior to the service at the Princeton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3425 Rum River Drive N., Princeton, MN.
