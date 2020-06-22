Richard "Rich" L. Bunger

Richard Bunger passed away on June 17, 2020 with his son by his side due to complications from hip surgery. He was born on May 15, 1934. In June of 1955, he was united in marriage to his wife Elizabeth. They made their home on Green Lake where they raised two sons, William and Robert. He was an avid and successful fisherman, hoisting many a lunker in the boat. Another hobby that he loved was building model trains. He worked in the car business and owned Freedom Auto in Princeton for many years. After retirement, he purchased a 1929 Ford Model A. He enjoyed taking friends and family for rides in the rumble seat. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Bunger; son William Bunger and his wife Christie; daughter-in-law Marsha Bunger; sisters Nancy Brigham and Mary Lou Griffen; along with five grandchildern and three great-grandchildern. He was preceded in death by his parents Waldo and Dorothy Bunger and son Robert Bunger. He was a wonderful husband and father who will be fondly remembered. Services are postponed due to the covid 19 virus.
