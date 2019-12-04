Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Northern Lights Ballroom, Milaca, MN, for Richard Propson who passed away at his home on Green Lake on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Private Burial will be held at Green Lake Cemetery, Princeton, MN. Richard was born September 17, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin, son of Sylvester and Lorna Propson. He grew up in Madison, LaCrosse, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Richard married Gloria Pfeill; they were married for 63 years. He worked as an anesthetist in Princeton, Milaca, Cambridge, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, and Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, all in Minnesota. Richard enjoyed serving on various boards, such as Youth Hockey, Band Boosters and Boy Scouts. He was a private pilot and enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking and traveling. Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister, Gail Perschbacher of Oshkosh, WI; sister-in-law, Diana McCarthy of Oshkosh, WI; children, Susan (Brad) Imsdahl, Mark, Gregg (Cheryl) and Curt (Gail); grandchildren, Nicole, Shawna, Alex, Eric and Keith; great-grandchildren, Julia, Preston, Elijah, Wyatt and Leo; and special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Lorna Propson. Donations are preferred to Doctors Without Borders or the Princeton Food Pantry.
