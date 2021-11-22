Richard Lee Lorenzen passed away Sunday November 21, 2021 in Princeton, MN.
Richard was born April 11,1937 in Sterling, Ill to Howard and Hazel Lorenzen. Richard grew up in Ida Grove, Iowa and attended school there, after school Richard went into the army and was stationed over in France. After the service he moved to California and worked at a steel mill before moving to Minnesota and making it home.
He worked at Federal and Hofman Engineering in Anoka for 34 years as a computer tech manager. Richard enjoyed pheasant hunts in iowa and fishing trips to Canada. He really enjoyed family time (cribbage games).
Richard was proceeded in death by his parents Howard and Hazel Lorenzen, brother Leslie, his son David.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Sue Lorenzen, daughter Dawn Osvald, son Chan Lorenzen, grandchildren Eric Osvald (Nichole), Hank Lorenzen, great grandchildren Owen and Izzy Osvald, sister Audrey (kay) Heil and very special cousins will and Patty Swan.
