Age 83 of Princeton, passed away on April 30, 2021 at the Buffalo Hospital in Buffalo, MN. Richard was born on January 15, 1938 in Newcastle, Nebraska the son of Neil and Eunice (Hughes) Hagen. Richard Hagen and Carol Marron were joined in Holy Marriage on September 14, 1957 and God blessed their marriage with six children. Carol and Richard had known each other since grade school and had grown up as children from the same small town of Newcastle, NE. He worked as a tile and marble setter for Twin City Tile the majority of his working career, and then Land of Lakes Tile. He loved being outside and spent many hours gardening, landscaping and mowing other people’s lawns. Being a farm boy at heart he had an extensive John Deere toy tractor collection. Many of the tractors in his collection he had found and refurbished. Richard loved talking and socializing with his many friends, but he especially loved the time spent with his family. The time spent with them was treasured by Richard and the memories will not be forgotten. Richard had a deeply devoted Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton which later became Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Survived by his children: Lynn (Robert Egge) Hagen, Bret (Mary) Hagen, Rick (Gina) Hagen and Michelle (Brent Weyer) Hagen; sixteen grandchildren: Michael LeDuc, Brian LeDuc, Nicole (Jesse) Landon, Alex (Abby) Hagen, Becky (Jamie) Andrews, Mark Hagen, Sara Hagen, Father Nicholas Hagen, Tony (Maria) Hagen, Clare Hagen, Jonathan Hagen, Grant Hagen, Lane Hagen, Erin (Jesse) Durant, Katie Hicks and Thomas Hicks; great grandchildren: Olive, Aubrey, Elizabeth, Gregory, Jamison, Jeremiah, Kaylee and Charolette; brother, Dennis (Trudy) Hagen; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol Hagen, his parents, Neil & Eunice Hagen; sons Ronald and Mark Hagen. Visitation was held Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church of Princeton, MN Mass of Christian Burial for Richard L. Hagen was held on Friday, May 7 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior to the mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, 804 7th Avenue South, Princeton, MN. Concelebrating the Mass was Father Kevin Anderson and Father Nick Hagen. Casket Bearers were Mark Hagen, Michael LeDuc, Brian LeDuc, Alex Hagen, Thomas Hicks, Grant Hagen, Tony Hagen and Jon Hagen. Honorary Casket Bearer was Lane Hagen. Interment followed the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, MN. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
