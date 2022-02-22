Richard L. Orton, age 82 of Princeton, MN, died Monday February 21, 2022, at St. Terese Nursing Home in New Hope.
Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Jerome Gernander as officiant and visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial held in Oak Knoll Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Richard Lee Orton was born to Callie and Anna (Narum) Orton on June 22, 1939, in Baker, MT. He grew up in the Glendorado area and helped on the family farm for most of his life. Richard also worked at Fingerhut, Federal Cartridge for over 17 years, and Crystal Cabinets until his retirement in 2001.
He was married to Beverly Ann (Herman) on May 3, 1975, in Sauk Rapids, and together they blended their families. After Richard's retirement, he and Beverly moved to a lake home on Buck Lake for many years. They then moved back to the Princeton area in 2013.
Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was a farmer at heart and enjoyed raising pigs and cows. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being in nature. You would often see him mowing the grass because he was so proud of his new John Deere tractor or planting trees at home. Richard also had a love of being at the lake and spending time on the boat or pontoon. Above all else, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.
Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Rick Orton, Mike (Laura) Orton, Denise (Darrel Dahler) O'Konek, and Linda (Bob) Huro; step-children, Brian (Terri) Hughes and Kristie Dutcher; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Pat) Orton and Diane Jensen; his beloved dog, Suzie; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald Orton, Elwood Orton, and an infant brother; and sister, Gladys Hoff.
