Richard Huntzicker, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on July 8, 2022.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Arlyn Huntzicker of Marietta, GA, "his twins" son Adam Huntzicker of Norman, OK and daughter Ann Holt, her husband James and their three children, Christeline, J.C., and Joanna of Tulsa, OK, and their mother Mary Lynn. Other family members include Arlyn's children, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Rick was born December 13, 1951, to Neil and Lillian Huntzicker. He grew up in Milaca, MN and graduated from Milaca High School with the class of 1970 known as 'the last of the old schoolers.' He went on to complete his bachelor' degree at St. Cloud State College with a degree in education. He started out as a teacher of mathematics, then took over the operation of his family's Ben Franklin 'five and dime' store. He eventually become a successful salesperson for Independent Energy of Milaca. Later, he moved to Tulsa, OK to work as National Sales Representative for PennWell Publishing Company, and then relocated to Marietta, GA.
Retirement gave Rick the opportunity to pursue his hobbies which included his love for cars, travel, and rock'n roll. He went on multiple fishing trips with his son and spent time in Tulsa watching his daughter's family grow. His grandchildren referred to him as "Papa Rick" and he loved them dearly. He also adored several cocker spaniels during his life.
Rick had a quick wit and was known for his wonderful sense of humor. He could make anybody laugh and made special efforts to make everyone feel welcome. He was loved by many. He was hard working and detailed oriented. He was a proud father of his twins Adam and Ann who he affectionately (and humorously) nicknamed "Hollywood" and "Spunkadillyunkins."
Celebration of Life Open House held August 6, 2022, 1338 Woodcutt Place, Marietta, GA 30062.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.