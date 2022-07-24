Richard Huntzicker

Richard Huntzicker, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on July 8, 2022.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Arlyn Huntzicker of Marietta, GA, "his twins" son Adam Huntzicker of Norman, OK and daughter Ann Holt, her husband James and their three children, Christeline, J.C., and Joanna of Tulsa, OK, and their mother Mary Lynn. Other family members include Arlyn's children, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

