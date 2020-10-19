Richard Gebell, age 80, of Milaca, formerly of Albertville and Little Falls, NJ, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Richard William Gebell was born April 3, 1940 to Louis and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Jacobs) Gebell in Paterson, NJ. He grew up in Paramus and Caldwell, NJ. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Richard was united in marriage to Cynthia Abele on October 5, 1963. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic at Curtiss-Wright and ITT before becoming a CAD Specialist in the 1990s. Richard was an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery and coin collecting before starting a hobby farm after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; son, Thomas (Sharon) Gebell of St. Michael; grandchildren, John and Abigail Gebell of St. Michael; sisters, Barbara (Frank) King of Nobleboro, ME and Wilma McConville of Kodak, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held for Richard at a later date.
