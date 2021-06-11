Services will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Santiago on a later date for Richard “Dick” H. Zenda, 83, who passed away at his home on June 10, 2021 surrounded by his family. Burial will be within the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud. Dick was born on August 7, 1938 to Herman “Harry” and Irene (Friedrich) Zenda in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He married Doris Olson on April 22, 1967. Dick worked as a chemical engineer for many years before retiring. Dick was a child of God who was always at church on Sundays. He was very active within the church community and sang in the church choir. Outside of his love for God, Dick’s family meant the world to him. He was a reliable, loving, supportive and kind man who was always there for you when you needed him. He was the rock of his family and loved them all dearly. Dick enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family. He also enjoyed playing guitar, singing, golfing, and above all else, fishing. He truly will be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his wife, Doris of St. Cloud; children, Paul of St. Cloud, Tim (Sue) of Santiago, and Jennifer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christopher, Alyssa and Emily; brother, Gary (Sandy) of Racine, WI; sister in-law, Pam Zenda of Ellington, WI; many extended family members; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Glenn.
