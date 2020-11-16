Richard Dobson, age 77 of Princeton, MN. After many years of ill health, Dick passed away peacefully in the privacy of his home on November 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Goetz Dobson, children: Melanie (Rob) Orlikowski of Coon Rapids, Daniel (Kristen) Dobson of Milaca, Charles (Nicole) Dobson of Peace, Rikki (George) Clark of Miranda du Corvo, Portugal, Chris Shannon Harper of Braine-le-Chateau, Belgium. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends. Dick served for the Marine Corps 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Division Fox Company and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a Sergeant E-5 and received the Presidential Unit Citation award along with the Meritorious Unit Commendation medal. He was a rifle expert and a pistol sharp shooter. Dick was a life member of the Princeton VFW Post #806 , a life member of the American Legion Post #216, an active member of the Princeton Fraternal Lodge #92, Kedron Chapter #120 Order of the Easter Star, and a Princeton City Council member for 12 years. Until his retirement Dick worked at the Mille Lacs County Sheriffs Department as a correctional officer and dispatcher, was active for several years with North Memorial Ambulatory Service and also worked for many years at the Midland Co-op in St. Michael and Princeton. Dick was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Princeton VFW Post #806 in the Spring of 2021 along with a service and interment at Camp Ripley Cemetery.
