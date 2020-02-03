Ricci Lou Keeler passed away unexpectedly on January 27th, 2020. Born on February 19th, 1944 to Theodora and Richard Noble, Ricci grew up in St. Paul with her two sisters, Tamara and Penny. She graduated from Hamline University, and shortly after married Toby Keeler. They settled in St.Cloud, where they raised their two sons, Seth and Jake. Ricci had a rich and rewarding career as an art teacher at Princeton High School and Sauk Rapids High School before retiring. They eventually moved to St. Louis Park where Ricci taught private art lessons and community classes and became rooted in the west metro community. Ricci was preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed by her husband Toby Keeler; children Seth (Mary) Keeler and Jake (Lucretia) Keeler; her sisters, Penny (Bob) Arneson and Tamara (Jay) Anderson; grandchildren Arlo, Emma and Ella; her nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. Ricci was a teacher, artist, and outspoken advocate for causes close to her heart. She loved to ride her bike, kayak, and above all, spend time with family and friends. She had a spirit and resolve that challenged the people around her to be better, and inspired many to pursue their dreams. She was a loving sister, daughter, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family foremost in her thoughts and actions. She was also a dedicated friend to many. A celebration of life event will be held in the spring of 2020 to remember and honor Ricci’s spirit and life.
Ricci Lou Keeler
To plant a tree in memory of Ricci Keeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.