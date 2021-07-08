Reverend Robert Dunn age 93 passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Rochester . He served parishes in Kellogg MN,Bunn NC,Austin ,Princeton and Rochester MN.A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24 at 11 AM at Christ United Methodist Church Rochester Minnesota.
