Rev. Nimrod Anderson, 96, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin died early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Arborwood Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at New Life Christian Center in Princeton, Minnesota. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery in the Town of Baldwin in Minnesota. Nimrod was born in Christine, North Dakota, on October 12, 1923, to David and Ester (Nelson) Anderson. He grew up on the farm, and though he pursued a different calling, he never lost his fondness for the farm. On June 5, 1947, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, he married LaVonne Larson. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage together, until LaVonne passed away in 2006. Together they served churches in Mason City, Iowa as well as Verndale, Mankato, and Princeton, Minnesota. In addition to serving as a pastor, Nimrod traveled for 25 years as a teacher/evangelist, speaking in many churches in the Midwest. He was actively involved at Christian Life Fellowship since moving to the Wisconsin Rapids area in 2005. He is survived by three children, Rev. Dean (Leata) Anderson of Port Edwards, WI, Rev. Wendell (Shari) Anderson of Lakeville, MN, and Diane (Rev. John) Davis of Waupaca, WI. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren: Brad and Alex Anderson, Niki Shucha, Kellen Anderson, Keidra Stuart, Christy Robinson, Curt and Connor Davis, as well as 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Jim (Donna) Larson. Nimrod was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Stephen Anderson and two sisters, Beulah Anderson and Aurora Roen; as well as two brothers-in-law, Willis and Clifford Larson. His family is left with many wonderful memories, the most important being his passionate love for Jesus Christ. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate help for Nimrod. Also, a big thanks to all the staff at Arborwood Lodge for their care and kindness. He appreciated all of you. Memorials will be designated to “Every Home for Christ.”
