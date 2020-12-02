Raymond "Tim" Benton Ramey

Raymond “Tim” Ramey, age 87, of Hill City and formerly of the Twin Cities Area, passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mollie; wife, Dolores; daughter, Amanda; brother, Roland “Buzz”; sister, Ramona Thompson. Survived by his daughters, Beverly Ramey, Mary (Bob Kanter) Poff, Mollie Fowler; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; special friend, Ella Kingsley and her daughter, Virginia Dorn; good friend, Lonny Lee; brother, Richard (Barbara) Ramey; sister, RaeAnn Kedrowski; further survived by other relatives and friends. A private funeral service was held at Gearhart Funeral Home in Coon Rapids with Private interment with Military Honors Morningside Memorial Gardens. www.GearhartFuneralHome.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.