Raymond "Ray" Walter Dodds

Raymond Walter Dodds was born on November 22, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Ethel (Bursch) Dodds. Ray graduated from Osseo High School in 1973 and then attended vocational school for cabinetry. Following his schooling, Ray started working for Crystal Cabinetry in Osseo, MN.

Ray married Janelle Edmonds on April 26, 1986 in Princeton, MN. The couple was blessed with two boys: Jay and Ryan.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.