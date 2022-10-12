Raymond "Ray" Walter Dodds

Raymond Walter Dodds was born on November 22, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Ethel (Bursch) Dodds. Ray graduated from Osseo High School in 1973 and then attended vocational school for cabinetry. Following his schooling, Ray started working for Crystal Cabinetry in Osseo, MN.
Ray married Janelle Edmonds on April 26, 1986 in Princeton, MN. The couple was blessed with two boys: Jay and Ryan.
In 1991, Ray started R & J Cabinetry out of his home in Zimmerman, MN where he was able to serve the surrounding communities for over 15 years. During the summers, the family would head to their cabin on Maple Lake near Forada, MN. Ray took so much joy in being on the water with his boys whether it was teaching them to fish or pulling them behind the boat.
In 2013, he was able to retire and move permanently to his home on Maple Lake. Ray spent his time pontooning, fishing during all the seasons, socializing, grilling, and being with his family and friends.
Ray died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Knute Nelson in Alexandria at the age of 66.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle; son, Jay (Jamie); two grandchildren, Kennedy and Kaden; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ryan; five brothers; and one sister.
Celebration of Life held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2-5:00 pm at 9256 80th Street, Milaca, MN 56353.
