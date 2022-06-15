Ramona Roberts Zoeller, age 92, of Foreston, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial held Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Private interment will take place at St. Louis Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rum River Life Choices Center, Milaca DAC or St. Louis Church.
Ramona Joan Kelly was born in Graettinger, Iowa on May 14, 1930, to Raymond L. and Ethel (Skoog) Kelly. With the advent of the depression, the family moved to a farm near Revillo, South Dakota. Ramona graduated from Revillo High School in 1948 and continued her education taking a 10-week program in Elementary Education at Aberdeen Teacher's College. She taught at rural schools in 1948 and 1949.
She married Harry J. Roberts on June 9, 1949, and they settled on a farm near LaBolt, South Dakota. In 1957, they moved to a farm northwest of Foreston. In 1969, they sold that farm and moved to a smaller, hobby farm southwest of Foreston. They raised seven children together, one of whom had Special Needs. She always talked of how Kate was such a Blessing to our family.
Besides being a homemaker for her family, she worked as a waitress at Harold's Café in Milaca and later as a Nurse's Aide at the Milaca Hospital. She followed her dream to become a nurse and, taking her training in St. Cloud, received her LPN Certificate in 1975. She then worked at the hospitals in Milaca and Princeton followed by working as an In-Home Care and Hospice Nurse.
She and Harry worked for years getting programs started in Mille Lacs County for people with Special Needs culminating in the start of the Developmental Achievement Center in Milaca and Princeton and Group Homes as well. They also cared for some 90 short- and long-term foster children from 1975-1995 and a few under the respite program after that. Faith was also important to her, raising her children in the Catholic Faith, and serving her parish, St. Louis, as a lector, faith formation instructor, Christian Mothers and Adoration Adorer.
After 49 plus years together, Harry passed on in January 1999. In February 2003, she married Harold Zoeller, combining two families, growing her family to 10 children and more grandchildren. Harold passed on in February 2020.
She is survived by her children, Harry (Debbie), Steve (Karen), Mike (Pam), Mary Jo (Dan) Moscho, Laurie (Allen) Moss, and Dale (Barb); 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Janet) Kelly and John (Janice) Kelly, sisters-in-law, Delaine (Ray) Kelly, Phyllis (Bill) Kelly and Violet (Frank) Roberts.; stepchildren, Stevan (Kathy), Kenneth (Carla) and David (Diane) Zoeller; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also by many friends and extended family.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Harry and Harold; daughter, Kate; brothers, Jerome, Ray, Bill and Charles; sisters-in-law, Kay, Donna, Janice; and her parents, Ray and Ethel Kelly.
