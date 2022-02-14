Ramona Maxine Mitchell (Hanson) passed away peacefully at home with family at side and many family and friends that day that came to hug her and say goodbye for NOW.
Mona was born June 21, 1921 to O.G. and Myrtle Hanson, and lived most of her life in Princeton, MN. She worked for many years at Twin Cities Arsenal. Mona, at age 55, went back to college and became a nurse. For 30 plus years she was a dedicated and devoted nurse at the Princeton Elim Home. Mona loved her work and the residents and families loved her.
Mona was a life member of the Princeton VFW Post (806) and life member of American Legion Auxiliary.
Mona is survived by her children, Kimberly Laudon, Craig Mitchell, Cornell Mitchell; her three granddaughters and their husbands, which she loved to pieces, Tiara and Rob Commers, Tiffany and Jeff Petronack, Molly and Josh Breckley; and last but not least her seven great-grandkids that she was crazy over the moon in love with, Cody, Ava, Brooklyn, Cole, Brady, Liam, Avery; finally many other family members and many, many friends that Mona loved. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. Mona gave many lots of memories. Thank you all for loving that crazy, silly Mona of ours. We all sure loved her and her grandkids and great-grandkids will forever eat Smarties.
A celebration of life will be late spring sometime. We will let all know.
