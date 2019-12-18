Ralph B. Swanson, age 84, of Isanti, formerly of Princeton, died peacefully December 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ralph Brytle Swanson was born March 30, 1935 in Foley to Brytle and Ida Mae (Jones) Swanson on the farm. He grew up and attended school in the Princeton area. At a young age, he left home to work with threshing crews and later as a truck driver in road construction. On November 29, 1954, the year he turned 19, he joined the United States Air Force and found a wonderful career working and flying on aircraft. After basic, he trained in aircraft maintenance at Sheppard AFB and in August 1955, went to Okinawa Japan for two years. His next station was at Holloman AFB in New Mexico where he met and married the love of his life, LaVerne Campbell on December 12, 1958. His orders took him around the world from Germany, Thailand, Florida, Vietnam until retiring at Norton AFB after 21 years of service on June 30, 1975. While in Vietnam, he flew 473.5 combat flight hours as a Flight Mechanic on EC-47s and on January 10, 1972 completed an extremely hazardous mission which earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross for his “personal bravery and energetic application of knowledge and skill.” From California in 1976, the family moved to Princeton, Minnesota where he worked at Crystal Cabinets Inc. until his final retirement in 1997. Five years ago, Ralph and LaVerne moved from Princeton to Isanti to be near their son David and daughter Lynelda. Ralph’s interests and hobbies included classic cars, tractors, going to auctions and fishing. He was an American soldier and loving, devoted father who will be greatly missed. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janette Spraguer. Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years LaVerne; three children, Jamie (Brenda) Swanson of Midland, North Carolina, Lynelda (Lyndon) Palm of Isanti, David (Wanda) Swanson of Isanti; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Duane (Kathy) Swanson of Cross Lake, Delbert (Sharon) Swanson of Oak Park, Melvin (Mary Ann) Swanson of Milaca, Judy (Jerry) Foyen of Princeton; and by many other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20th at First Baptist Church in St. Francis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
Ralph B. Swanson
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.