Quentin Elliot Hendricks was born to Olaf and Ida Elizabeth (Byers) Hendricks on October 3, 1939, in Isanti, MN. He passed away peacefully at Elim Wellspring in Princeton on July 25, 2022.
He attended Isanti Public School through Grade 8, at which time he was then needed on the farm. He received his GED in the Navy. A schoolteacher was amazed at how he could solve math problems with no paper.
He worked for Bjorklund Trucking, Isanti Creamery, Smith System Manufacturing Company, Princeton Creamery, Princeton School District, Tri-County Janitorial, Menards, and had self-employed years in recycling and property management.
He registered for Selective Service in 1957. He was called to active duty in the United States Navy on May 15, 1962 and was honorably discharged on April 17, 1964. He served on the USS Ingraham (DD-694), an Allen M. Sumner-class destroyer and the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the world's first operational nuclear-powered submarine.
He married Audrey Mae Dixon, the daughter of Lloyd Schlesner and Esther Bertha Louisa (Mueller) Dixon on January 4, 1964, at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church. Tammy, Wendy, and Ron were born into their marriage. On May 17, 1981, the family became members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
His beloved childhood friend Jim Hove has been such a blessing. He often talked of how good Jim's family was to him and shared many good memories.
His simple pleasure was root beer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. His favorite place was the crick, a fishing hole that few knew of and a place where there were always sunfish. His favorite childhood cartoon was Popeye the Sailor Man.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Laurel (Betty) Hendricks, Everett (Lillian) Hendricks, Leona (Vernon) Forsberg, Ila (Everett) Cochran, Lois (Wesley) Bjorklund, and Dean (Joanne) Hendricks.
He is survived by his wife Audrey of Princeton; three children Tammy (John) Creasy of Princeton, Wendy of Sartell, and Ron of Princeton; and two step-grandchildren Matt (Jessie Nemitz) Creasy of Forest Lake and Jeremy Creasy of Golden Valley.
SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS: Visitation: Elim Wellspring Chapel, Princeton, Monday, August 15, 2022, 5 to 7 pm. Memorial: Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Princeton, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 1 pm, visitation one hour prior. Refreshments: Root beer floats, following the memorial - Dad would have liked that! Interment: Oak Knoll Cemetery Evergreen Lane, Princeton, 3 pm. Full military honors, honorary pallbearer childhood friend Jim Hove, Isanti.
