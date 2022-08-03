Quentin Elliot Hendricks

Quentin Elliot Hendricks was born to Olaf and Ida Elizabeth (Byers) Hendricks on October 3, 1939, in Isanti, MN. He passed away peacefully at Elim Wellspring in Princeton on July 25, 2022.

He attended Isanti Public School through Grade 8, at which time he was then needed on the farm. He received his GED in the Navy. A schoolteacher was amazed at how he could solve math problems with no paper.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.