Phillip Q. Ward, 86, of Garrison, MN, passed away at home on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.
He is survived by Grace, his wife, of 63 years; children, Alan (Jolene) Ward, Maria (Dale) Thiel, Marguerite (Mark) Tadych, Jeffrey (Paula) Ward, Theresa Peterson; brother, Joseph Ward; sisters-in-law, June (Wendell) Peterson, Anna Mae Oelkers; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Stella (O'Fallon) Ward, brothers, Art, Dick, Robert, Warren, Leland (aka LeeLee), Bernie, John; sister Marguerite; and grandson, Zack. Phillip donated his body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., visitation at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN. Burial at a later date. Memorials preferred
