Carl Philip Stromberg was born January 23, 1929 at home in Wendell Hill, and died peacefully at his home on April 12, 2021. Upon graduating from Milaca High School in 1946, Philip joined the US Army and served in the Korean War until 1952, when he returned home to his parents’ homestead farm. Philip began pursuing the love of his life and married Lois Mickelson, on April 2, 1955. The Stromberg’s continued to farm their homestead while raising a multitude of children, including nine of their own: Janice (Dennis) Newville, Alan Stromberg, Linda (Mark) Schehr, John (Holly) Stromberg, Harry (Wendy) Stromberg, Nancy Stromberg (Kruse), Jay (Amber) Stromberg, Mary Stromberg. Philip also has two cherished sisters, Jeanette Hanenburg and Joanne (Earl) Herman. Along with his love for family, hard work, and farming, Philip held several respected community governing positions such as Borgholm Township Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer. He also served as Treasurer and Secretary of the Borgholm Cemetery. Philip held many jobs including work as a thrasherman, school bus driver, Ford assembly worker, and Milaca DAC driver. He especially enjoyed the DAC clients he worked with. Philip’s hobbies included collecting model trains and tractors and listening to Saturday night polka shows on RFD TV. Philip cherished his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and he lived a life in quiet devotion to the Lord. Philip and Lois were members of the Milaca Alliance Church where Philip served on several leadership boards. Philip Stromberg was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and kind foster parent. Philip has numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to carry on his rich Christian heritage and humble hard-working spirit. Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Hjalmer Stromberg and Winifred Stromberg, and his beloved daughter, Darlene Foote. The Stromberg family will celebrate Philip’s life with a private viewing and burial service at the Borgholm Cemetery.
