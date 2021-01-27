Peter "Pete" Andrew Thomes

Pete Thomes, 61, of Brainerd, Minnesota died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation for Pete will be held for one hour prior to the service to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30 at Heritage Church, Baxter. Pete was born in Buffalo, MN on December 5, 1959, son of Ray and Barbara (Pluth) Thomes. He was raised and educated in Buffalo, graduating from Buffalo High School in 1978 and then attended St. John’s University. He was proud to be active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 16. Pete also worked as staff at Many Point Scout Camp from 1976-1982. He made some lifelong friends there and always had a special place in his heart for the camp. Pete was in the insurance business for 33 years, owning his own agency for the last 10 of those years. He married Verna Quaintance on April 20, 2002 in Jamaica. They moved to the Brainerd Lakes area 6 years ago, where he was a realtor with Edina Realty. Pete enjoyed hunting, especially waterfowl (just call him “Duck Commander”) and chasing walleye. He loved being outdoors and would combine that with a passion for music. Pete loved nothing better than a campfire and a group of people making music and singing. Pete and Verna were able to enjoy many “hootenanny gatherings” at their home in Brainerd over the years. Pete was a self-taught harmonica player. Pete is survived by his wife Verna; his children, Rachel (Luke) Fratzke, Ellen Thomes and Stefan Thomes; stepsons, Klint (Nicole) Quaintance and Todd (Laura) Quaintance; grandchildren, Liam, Ryker, Rachael, Lauren, Gabriel and Paige (Derek); his father, Ray Thomes; his siblings, Greg (Betty) Thomes, Cathy Behrens, Judy Thomes, Chris (Ann) Thomes, Brian Thomes; brother-in-law Art (Nola) McClaren, sister-in-law Mary Lou Beier (Sonny) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Baxter. www.brenny.com.
