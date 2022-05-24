Perry W. Peterson, age 65 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, surrounded by family at his home.

Funeral Service at 1:30 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton, with Pastor Chuck Pruett officiating. Visitation from 12:00-1:30 PM at the church. Burial in Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton.

Perry is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Margery; children, Matthew (Suzanne) Peterson of Houston, MN, Sarah (Israel) Moss of Princeton, and Nathan (Candace) Peterson of Princeton; grandchildren, Preston, Coleman, Bryce, Daisy, Zivah, Brielle, Benaiah, and Brynlee; father, John Peterson of Zimmerman; siblings, Terry (Kandace) Peterson of Buffalo Lake, Jeffrey Peterson of Monticello, Sherry Markgren (Tomas Lundmark) of Sweden, and Michael Peterson of Monticello; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.

