Peggy (Jennison) Anderson, age 85, died peacefully with the grace of God. Peggy was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma and friend to many. She tirelessly supported her family in every way she could. Peggy was a member of the First Baptist church and the Alliance Church in Milaca, Minnesota where she participated in Bible studies and attended church regularly. Peggy was known for her famous monster cookies which were always a part of family visits and gatherings. She was born in Princeton, Minnesota to Ray and Dottie Jennison where she and her four sisters grew up. She married Oscar Anderson and they worked as a team to make the Paskolas dairy farm to be an outstanding part of the Milaca community for 57 years. After Peggy’s children had graduated from high school, she enjoyed and took pride in working at “The Drive-in Restaurant” in Milaca. Peggy loved to fish, crochet, garden/landscape, bowl, read, sew and do crafty projects. She loved time at her cabin and being outdoors. Fishing was her passion even if the fish were not biting. The best times at the cabin were when the whole family was there and she bribed the grandkids with “fishing candy” to have fishing partners. She walked at least two to five miles every day enjoying the sunshine and the beauty of her farm and cabin. Her Princeton high school friends, “The Georges” were a big part of her entire life. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Dottie Jennison, her husband Oscar, sisters LaVerne Olene Clements and Betty Walbridge. She is survived by her four children: Sue (Paul) Gerten of Hugo, MN, Amy Mackey of Tonka Bay, MN, Sam (Brenda) Anderson of Rosemount, MN, and Lori (Maurie) Steinley of Savage, MN; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her sisters Leota Marudas and Maxine Neumann. Our family would like to sincerely thank the Kingsley Shore Staff (Lakeville, MN) and Minnesota Hospice for the great care and love given to Mom in her final days. Due to Covid precautions, a private family service for immediate family will be held and burial will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials and cards can be sent to Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home, Milaca, MN.
Peggy Marie Anderson
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. 10/20/35-2/7/2021
