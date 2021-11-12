Pearl Jeanette (Mayavski) Jacobsen was born in rural Benton County on February 13, 1930 to Fred and Lila (Anderson) Mayavski. She grew up in the Foley area and attended Foley Public Schools where she was a majorette in the high school band and a member of the Graduating Class of 1948.
On October 2, 1948, Pearl married her high school sweetheart Jerome "Bud" Winter. The couple had three children: Judith, Jerome and Robert. Sadly, Bud passed away after a brief illness in November of 1953, leaving Pearl a 23-year-old widow with three young children. Eventually, Pearl was fortunate to find love again, marrying Harold Jacobsen on June 29, 1956. The couple made their home in Milaca and had three more children: Bruce, Brenda and Marsha. Their family was now complete. Harold and Pearl enjoyed more than 51 years together before his passing in May of 2007.
Pearl was a homemaker who kept her house and yard immaculate and made wonderful meals, always having fresh chocolate chip cookies or a slice of homemade apple pie for dessert. She was a faithful member of the Milaca United Methodist Church where she was communion steward for 40 years and worked with her wonderful UMW friends in the church kitchen for over 50 years. Of all the things Pearl did in her life, she loved most spending time with her family. She was very proud of her six children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In December of 2018, Pearl entered memory care at Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids where she was a resident until April of this year when due to health reasons she entered Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. At Quiet Oaks she received outstanding love and care until the time of her passing on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
After a private family service, Pearl was laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Jerome "Bud"; second husband Harold; infant daughter Janice; sons-in-law Dwayne Pearson, Roger Holmgren, Bob Bunger; and her siblings Lester, Alfred, Bernice, Nora, Danny and infant brother Earl.
Pearl is survived by her children Judith Pearson, Jerome Winter, Robert Winter, Bruce (Linda) Jacobsen, Brenda Holmgren, Marsha Bunger; her grandchildren Alexis (Erik) Sivertson, Jenny (George) Dulude, Gesina Winter, Joran Bohl, Dr. Sara (Mitchell) Jacobsen-Siemers, Eric Jacobsen, Ryan Holmgren, Kari (Anthony) Francis, Kelly Holmgren, James Bunger, Anne Bunger; and her great grandchildren Alan, Isabelle, Owen, Finn, Brynn, Reese, Harper and Wynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pearl's name are preferred to: Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301; Milaca Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 262, Milaca, MN 56353; or Milaca United Methodist Church, 310 3rd Ave. NW, Milaca, MN 56353.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.