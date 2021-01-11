Paulene LaRue (Auker) Olson, 84, died at Milaca Elim Home, surrounded by her children on Friday, January 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be made to Milaca Evangelical Free Church Women’s Ministries and Milaca Elim Home. Paulene was born January 9, 1936 to Paul and Irene (Young) Auker on Grandpa Young’s farm north of Royalton, MN. In the summer, the family moved to Foley, MN and there she spent her growing up years. She accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young girl of 10 at a church camp in Willmar. Paulene was very involved in her church youth group. She met this guy named Ronald Olson from Milaca through area youth gatherings in 1952. On June 1, 1957, they were married. Ron and Paulene made their home in Milaca, where they raised their children. She spent many years working at Kimball State Bank, East Central Electric, helping in Ron’s insurance office in their home and Ogilvie State Bank. Paulene along with Ron later worked in caretaking positions at several apartment complexes in the metro area. In retirement, they spent four years living in their 5th wheel trailer and working with Sower Ministry. Paulene was involved in many church ministries throughout her life. She served in children ministries including Sunday School and Pioneer Girls. She also served in the Women’s Missionary Society, White Cross, sang in the choir, and prepared for activities at the church through chair and table setup. Paulene loved sewing and was so very talented at it. She lovingly made clothes and quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other favorite pastimes for Paulene were traveling with Ron, taking trips with her sister in later years and just spending time with family were treasured moments for her. Reuniting with her in heaven is her beloved husband, Ron, and her parents, Paul and Irene Auker and step-mother, Eileen (Seagren) Auker. Surviving her are children, Carol (Christopher) Moody, Dean (Cathy) Olson, and Colleen (Mark Terhune) Strawn; six grandsons, Jason (Christy) Moody and Jacob Moody, Sam (Beth) Olson and Peter (Quinn) Olson, Dustin Strawn and Dylan (Shiloh) Strawn; great-grandchildren, Lyman Moody, Jacob, Tyler and Josiah Olson, Kaylyn and Aila, Lucy and Ellie Strawn; siblings Margaret Larson, David (Lois) Auker, and Jonathan Auker; Ron’s siblings, Gordon (Lou) Olson, Marie Watson, Marilyn (Larry) Lindell and Roger (Denise) Olson along with many other family and friends.
