Pauleen Rae Haley died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge, MN. She was 74 years old. Polly was born to George (Ray) Whiteford and Evangeline (Richardson) on October 16, 1946 in Hibbing, MN. Pauleen’s family lived on the Iron Range until 1961 when they moved to Mora. In 1963, the family moved to Pine City where Polly graduated from high school in 1964. Following high school, Polly moved to Robbinsdale and worked for the phone company. On July 30, 1966, Polly married Daniel Haley. After spending 2 years in Robbinsdale, they purchased a farm in Brunswick township where they raised their three children. Polly was a homemaker for several years, sold Avon, and later became a bookkeeper and tax preparer. Pauleen owned and operated H&R Block offices in Mora, Cambridge, and Princeton until 2014. Polly enjoyed having coffee with friends and spending time with her grandchildren. In March 2018, Polly moved to Walker Methodist Levande’s memory care unit where she resided until her death. She is fondly remembered for her sense of humor and feistiness. Polly is survived by her children Patrick Haley and wife Danyelle of Isle, Kristeen Sanders of Mora, and Timothy Haley and fiancée Dawn Horwath of Mora; her grandchildren Jordan Haley, Madison Haley (fiancee Colin Newberg), MyKenna Haley, Megan (Grant) Wisniewski, Morgan Sanders, Maren Sanders, Mya Jo Andrews, Jacob Haley, and Jared Haley; great-grandson, Charley Wisniewski. She is also survived by sisters Susan (DuWayne) Williams of Mora and Loretta Westlund of Aurora; brother and sisters-in-law Pat (Sharon) Haley of Lakeville, Terry (LeAnn) Haley of Phoenix, AZ, Mike Haley of Stanchfield, Kitty Haley of Braham, Kevin Haley of Newport, Georgia Haley of Eau Claire, WI, Sharon Haley of Redding, CA, and Loretta Haley of Newport; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Ray Whiteford, her mother Evangeline Whiteford, infant sister Judith Whiteford, and husband Daniel Haley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham with Fr. Don Wagner officiating. Music is being provided by Joni Nelson. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora. Casketbearers are Megan Wisniewski, Jordan Haley, Madison Haley, Mykenna Haley, Morgan Sanders, Maren Sanders, Mya Andrews, Jacob Haley and Jared Haley. Honorary Casketberer is Charley Wisniewski. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Braham.
