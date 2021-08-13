Paul Sahlstrom, age 81, passed away at his home in Milaca, MN on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 11 a.m. at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Paul Nathaniel Sahlstrom was born November 13, 1939, in Bock, MN to Nathaniel and Emma (Eggen) Sahlstrom. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1957 and from St. Cloud State University with a science, math, and psych teaching degree. Paul met Carol Wolbert while she served as a carhop at the local drive-in. After winning a bet with his cousins, he asked her on a date. Three years later they were united in marriage at the First Baptist Church on October 20, 1961. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. His first teaching position was in Willow River, MN. He then took a position at the Milaca High School and taught ninth grade math and algebra. Paul loved his students, was glad to see them, and took interest in each one. After teaching for three decades, Paul retired at age 53. He also had a grade A dairy farm and milked registered Holsteins. Sunday was the only day of the week that he would not bale hay, even if it was ready. Growing up, he loved to play sports with his neighbor cousins. On the farm, he enjoyed cutting wood, collecting old cars and agates, trapping, tapping maple trees, gardening, berry picking, maintaining many bluebird houses, going to the river, having hot dog roasts, hot cocoa, and doing homeschool math with his many grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, great dad, and the best grandpa. Paul loved his Lord Jesus. He taught Sunday School for decades and was a faithful Wednesday night leader, often arriving with his vehicle teeming with children. In his home, he was sure to give thanks to the Lord before meals and read scripture after. He often quoted Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, John (Lynne) Sahlstrom, Carla (Marklan) Shir, Joe (Deb) Sahlstrom, Sam (Melissa) Sahlstrom, Rachel (Scott) Gutlovics; 36 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren with more on the way; brother, John (Bev) Sahlstrom; special friends, Butch (Connie) Derosier; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy Sahlstrom and Mary Eisenzimmer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sahlstrom; brother-in-law, Ed Eisenzimmer; great-grandsons, Samuel and Ezekiel Trudell, and Gideon Shir.
